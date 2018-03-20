Robin Trower collapses at Annapolis concert

Earlier this evening legendary solo artist and Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower collapsed on stage near the end of his show at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, MD.

The show was presented by Rams Head Promotions. Trower was taken off stage and to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated.

A spokesperson from Rams Head Promotions said “Rams Head can provide more detail tomorrow when we learn more about Robin’s condition.

Rams Head sends their well wishes for Robin Trower who unfortunately fell ill tonight during his performance at Maryland Hall. We will update more on his condition as the information comes in.”

Trower’s official Twitter account, updated by Manager Derek Sutton, said the guitarist had been fighting a flu bug recently.

Robin had to cut the show short tonight in Annapolis. He has a flu-bug which he has been fighting for the last week.

Not sure what the prognosis will be after he sees the doctor. Derek Sutton — Robin Trower (@robintrower) March 21, 2018

Robin Trower concert ended early but it was still dope pic.twitter.com/Tt45PtrfuO — yung tide pod (@willtshirt) March 21, 2018

We regret that Rams Head’s concert with Robin Trower at Maryland Hall had to be halted early tonight. We hold this legendary artist in our hearts and wish him a speedy recovery. — Maryland Hall (@MarylandHall) March 21, 2018

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB