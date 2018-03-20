“Herrmann
Robin Trower collapses at Annapolis concert

| March 20, 2018
Rams Head

Earlier this evening legendary solo artist and Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower collapsed on stage near the end of his show at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, MD.

The show was presented by Rams Head Promotions.  Trower was taken off stage and to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated.

A spokesperson from Rams Head Promotions said “Rams Head can provide more detail tomorrow when we learn more about Robin’s condition.

Rams Head sends their well wishes for Robin Trower who unfortunately fell ill tonight during his performance at Maryland Hall. We will update more on his condition as the information comes in.”

Trower’s official Twitter account, updated by Manager Derek Sutton,  said the guitarist had been fighting a flu bug recently.

Severn Bank

