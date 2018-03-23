Rickey Nelson Jones: Who is Rickey Nelson Jones? (Guest Column)

His Uniqueness As A Lawyer Rickey Nelson Jones has worked for the federal government and a law firm. Being confined in the law was inconsistent with his desire to practice law without limitation, and consequently, he opened his own law office and has practiced law, uninhibited, for 25 years.

Because the majority of his clients come from the Church and he handles nearly anything they need legally, Rickey Nelson Jones practices Civil Law, Criminal Law, Administrative Law, and Appellate Law. This means that he has provided legal representation in matters from Business and Personal Injury to Immigration and Crimes. He has represented the CEO of a business earning millions, and he has represented low-income individuals who made a mistake, got in trouble with the law, and needed a lawyer when facing 10 years of imprisonment.

Due to the families of those Rickey Nelson Jones represents not being confined to one state, he has represented clients in other states (e.g., New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, etc.). He is admitted and qualified as an attorney in various courts around the country, including the United States Supreme Court.

Rickey Nelson Jones’s legal articles have been published nationwide, covering various legal topics (e.g., Immigration, The Judiciary, etc.). He has served as a panelist on more than one Continuing Legal Education Seminar (CLE); he has also organized a CLE at a Bar Conference. In fact, more than one specialty bar association has already deemed Rickey Nelson Jones “Qualified” to be a Judge in the State of Maryland.

He was Vice-President of his law school class (Howard University, School of Law). He is a Life Member of the National Bar Association, and he belongs to the Professional, Honorary, Legal Organization: The National Black Lawyers – Top 100.

His diverse, multi-state, legal knowledge, experience, and scholarship make him a very unique candidate, second-to-none in terms of qualifications.

Rickey Nelson Jones has been faithfully married to one woman for 32 years. They live in Laurel, Maryland, and have one son. They have been residents of Anne Arundel County for almost 20 years, and their son attended elementary, middle, and high school in Anne Arundel County. Rickey Nelson Jones’s wife retired from the Federal Government in public health after 37 years of service. She presently serves faithfully as Church Administrator of the ministry where Rickey Nelson Jones serves as Pastor. Their son graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a degree in Animal Science, and he works for the government in his field of study. He is also a published author in his field of study.

Rickey Nelson Jones graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans, earning two degrees (English & Political Science). He has a deep and abiding love for people from all communities. He enjoys spending time with parishioners and mentoring elementary school children. His time with his wife and son are very special to him, and he enjoys (and values) their perspectives on life. Rickey Nelson Jones does have a hobby. He loves the game of Chess, and he was a Chess Champion in high school (late 70s/early 80s).

Rickey Nelson Jones believes that having someone on the bench whose life’s work has been respect and love for people “from all walks of life” is valuable for our citizenry. The need for basic civility in human relations is important to RNJ, and he believes it is grossly undervalued. Adjudicating people’s affairs justly and interacting with the community served are fundamental qualities for a Judge in Rickey Nelson Jones’s view.

Finally, Rickey Nelson Jones takes great pride in the following tenets:

having a super solid sense of “what is right and what is wrong,”

understanding when wrongdoers must be held responsible for their wrongs

permitting the content of people’s character to govern in decision making, not something else.

–Rickey Nelson Jones

Note: Rickey Nelson Jones is a candidate for the Circuit Court of Anne Arundel County. We encourage all readers to learn all they can about the candidates that will appear on the ballot. Here is a link to Jones’ website.

