Racial inequality. Waking up white. A workshop tomorrow

T he Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis will be hosting an afternoon with Educator and Author Debby Irving who will present and facilitate a speaker workshop, “Waking Up White: I’m a Good Person, Isn’t that Enough?” that will focus on the everyday perpetuation of racial inequality by well-intentioned white people.

“For decades, this congregation has devoted time and resources to create a more racially literate congregation, county, and society. We have learned we must continue to have these hard discussions until race has no more power to divide us. Irving’s workshop is an important step in that process,” stated UUCA’s Associate Minister, Reverend John Crestwell.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHO?

This workshop is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from ‘fixing’ and ‘helping’ those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels.

This event will especially benefit educators, elected officials, clergy, and leaders in government, communities, business, and nonprofit – ALL people who are interested in dismantling unconscious bias in themselves and in the institutions where they work and the communities where they live.

WHAT?

Using historical and media images, Debby examines how she used her white-skewed belief system to interpret the world around her. Socialized on a narrow worldview, Debby explores how she spent decades silently reaffirming harmful, archaic racial patterns instead of questioning the racial disparities and tensions she could see and feel. This workshop is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from ‘fixing’ and ‘helping’ those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels. This presentation includes intervals for reflection and small group discussion.

The cost for the seminar is $20 and can be bought online at https://tinyurl.com/UUCA-DebbyIrving or at the door.

WHY?

In the last few years, much outrage and confusion about America’s ongoing racial tensions has surfaced. Consider some local events in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County:

Racially inflammatory words and alliances by Anne Arundel Council members.

Profiling of residents who live in HACA communities by Annapolis police.

Black Lives Matter banners hung and torn down or vandalized in Annapolis.

Underserved, non-white youth who have been victims of violence and gangs

Ongoing racial incidents at Anne Arundel County schools.

While mainstream culture and media often brings a good/bad, black/brown/white version of events involving individual actions, racial justice author and educator Debby Irving encourages people to bring more nuance, historical knowledge, and personal reflection to the issue.

WHEN?

Sunday, March 18, 2018 – 2:00-5:00 p.m.

WHERE?

Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis

333 Dubois Road Annapolis, MD 21401 410-266-8044

