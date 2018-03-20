Police: wife shot husband, then turned weapon on herself in Odenton murder-suicide

This is an update to a story originally published on February 25th about a murder-suicide in Odenton. The identities of the victims were released shortly after the initial report.

Over the last several weeks the Anne Arundel County Crime Lab and Evidence Collection Unit analyzed several items recovered from the residence. The physical evidence recovered from the scene identified the suspicious deaths of Veronique and Charles Jackson as being a murder-suicide. The evidence identified Veronique as having shot and killed Charles, her husband, before turning the weapon on herself.

As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on murder/suicide of Charles and Veronique Jackson to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.