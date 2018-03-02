Police investigating murder of Pasadena man in Laurel

On Friday, March 2, 2018 at approximately 7:14 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Brock Bridge Road in Laurel for a report of a sick/injured subject. Upon arrival officers located an adult male seated inside a vehicle on Brock Bridge Road suffering from trauma to the upper body. Fire department personnel attempted to render medical aid to the victim, however he had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was positively identified as Jose Alberto Funes, a 22 year-old male from the 1000 block of Keppel Harbour Pasadena, Maryland.

Homicide detectives responded, and worked with Evidence Technicians to process the scene. A canvass of the area was completed and detectives are following up on all leads generated. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy will be completed.

As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Jose Alberto Funes to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACoPD

