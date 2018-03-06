Pie in the Park. Bowie Baysox and Michael’s Desserts team up to help area’s homeless

Do you love baseball and dessert? If the answer is yes, then you are in luck with the Pie in the Park Ticket Pack from the Bowie Baysox!

The most delicious ticket package in all of Minor League Baseball has arrived in Bowie again this season! As part of this limited time offer, purchasers will receive eight (8) undated box seat ticket vouchers that are valid to be used any combination of 2018 regular season home games, a collectible bobble head of your choice (Options include: Trey Mancini, Dylan Bundy, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman or Babe Ruth) as well as a freshly baked homemade pie from Michael’s Desserts of Bowie. The pie choices include apple, mixed berry or peach and a member of the Bowie Baysox staff will personally deliver the whole package (within a 25 mile radius of Bowie.)

Michael’s Desserts is operated by Michael Platt, a 12-year-old Bowie resident who recently appeared on the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship”. Michael’s culinary interests are in the forefront of helping those less fortunate and the Baysox are excited to partner up with him for our annual Pie in the Park Package tradition.

For each Pie in the Park Ticket Package ordered, Michael’s Desserts will also bake and deliver a homemade pie to area homeless.

This limited time offer ends on Friday, March 23, 2018.

The Pie in the Park Ticket package is currently available for purchase at baysoxshop.com or by contacting Chris Rogers at 301-464-4813 or at [email protected].

The Baysox annual “Pi Day” Ticket Sale is coming on Wednesday, March 14 when the Baysox offer a one-day discount on select April home games with prices starting at $3.14 (plus online web fees).

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysoxshop.com. The team’s 2018 home opener will be Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports