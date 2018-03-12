Pi Day is Wednesday at the Bowie Baysox

The Bowie Baysox will once again celebrate “Pi Day” this Wednesday, March 14 by offering general admission seats to seven select April games starting at just $3.14.

Fans wishing to attend games from April 6-11 or April 20 can order their discounted seats at baysox.com on Wednesday beginning at 12:00 a.m. for just $3.14 (plus online web fees). The games on April 6, 9-11 and 20 will all begin at 6:35 p.m., while first pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. on April 7 and 8.

General Admission tickets start at $3.14, but reserved seat tickets are available for $6.14 and box seat tickets are on sale for $9.14 plus online web fees.

When purchasing tickets, fan must use the code PIE314. Through this special, one-day offer, a family of four will have the opportunity to attend an early season Baysox game for less than $13 (tickets may not be exchanged for any other date).

The Baysox also have a limited time only Pie in the Park ticket pack currently available on baysoxshop.com. The most delicious ticket package in all of Minor League baseball is just $100 and includes eight undated box seat ticket vouchers that are valid for any 2018 regular season home game, a collectible Bobble Head of your choice (Options include: Trey Mancini, Dylan Bundy, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman or Babe Ruth) and a freshly baked homemade pie from Michael’s Desserts of Bowie. The pie choices include apple, mixed berry or peach and a member of the Bowie Baysox staff will personally deliver the whole package (within a 25 mile radius of Bowie.)

For each Pie in the Park Ticket Package ordered, Michael’s Desserts will also bake and deliver a homemade pie to area homeless.

The Pie in the Park ticket pack is available until Friday, March 23.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Single Game tickets for all 2018 home games will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 am during the team’s free Family FunFest event. Season ticket packages are available at baysoxshop.com or by calling 301.805.6000. The team’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

