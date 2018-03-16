“Herrmann
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

| March 16, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head Promotions announces Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Monday, June 18, 2018. Tickets on sale now!

 

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have formed one of the most successful partnerships in music history. During their nearly four-decade career, they have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards, as well as three American Music awards. Their undeniable chemistry, Benatar’s mezzo-soprano vocal range and Giraldo’s trail blazing work as a producer, guitarist and songwriter created some of rock’s most memorable hits. These include, “Promises in the Dark”, “Hell is For Children”, We Live For Love”, “Love Is A Battlefield”, “Hit me with Your Best Shot” and “We Belong.” Their rock and roll love affair has endured for 38 years and they continue to tour every year, wowing audiences everywhere.

 

