Pasadena man wanted on attempted murder charges

On March 23, 2018 at approximately 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of W. Shore Road in Pasadena for an assault. The adult male victim stated that he had gotten into a physical altercation with the suspect about a female. He stated during the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and cut him. The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle. Several officers responded and canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where he was treated and released for non-life threatening lacerations to the legs and chest. The suspect currently has active warrants for attempted murder, 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, and related charges. We are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to please call our 24 hour tip line 410-222-4700.

Suspect:

Joshua Duane Shifflett | 31 | Pasadena, MD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB