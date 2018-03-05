Pasadena man sentenced to 40 years for attempted murder

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Tyrone Darrell Mann, 31, of Pasadena, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Stacy W. McCormack to 40 years in prison for attempted second degree murder and related charges.

“As if the circumstances of this case alone weren’t troubling enough, Tyrone Mann is a repeat offender who poses a consistent threat to public safety,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “My office worked diligently to bring every piece of evidence to bear during this hearing in order to advocate for the type of meaningful sentence that will keep him from victimizing anyone else in our community..”

On April 27, 2017, Anne Arundel County Police responded to Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Paramedics soon arrived and transported him to Shock Trauma. Following extensive medical treatment, the victim survived, but is paralyzed from the waist down.

Witnesses advised that the suspect was seen leaving the area. When police located a vehicle driving away from the scene and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Mann exited the rear driver’s side door and fled on foot.

Mann was eventually located in the woods by aviation unit and K9, and placed into custody. Police conducted a thorough search of the area in which Mann was arrested, and located a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver.

A witness advised police that the victim and Mann had been engaged in an ongoing argument on social media. The victim gathered with a group of friends outside an apartment complex in Secluded Post Circle to confront Mann and settle the dispute.

Mann exited the apartment complex displaying a handgun. When the group dispersed and began to run away, Mann chased after the victim. Mann then fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him once in the back.

Police obtained a video of the incident that confirmed the witness’s account of events.

On December 15, 2017, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury found Mann guilty of attempted second degree murder, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and other related gun charges.

Mann was sentenced to 40 years of active incarceration, the maximum period of incarceration recommended by Maryland State Sentencing Guidelines. This sentence will run consecutively to the 10 year sentence passed by Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch on January 22, 2018, for Mann’s violation of probation.

Judge Stacy W. McCormack presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Terri Morse prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

