Once again, Annapolis Film Fest to spotlight the African American Experience

One of the most relevant, understated African Americans in the film industry who has been changing our dialogues, opening our minds and educating our society for the past 30 years is award-winning Director Sam Pollard. He will be coming the Annapolis Film Festival (AFF) with two documentaries: "Sammy Davis Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me" and "ACORN and the Firestorm."

Pollard screens “Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me,” the first major documentary to examine the entertainment legend Davis’ search for identity during civil rights and racial progress, on Fri., March 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Maryland Hall’s Main Auditorium with a panel discussion to follow. Pollard sits on the Director’s Roundtable Panel, Sat., March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Conversation Room, St. John’s College. Pollard’s second documentary at AFF is “ACORN and the Firestorm,” screening Sat., March 24, 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with a Q&A to follow. It’s the story of the community-organizing group ACORN that sought to empower poor and marginalized communities for 40 years but came under intense scrutiny after a hidden-camera video with a fake prostitute was revealed. Pollard’s documentary goes beyond the 24-hr news cycle, cutting to the real political divide of this event.

“It’s a huge honor to have one of our most influential documentary filmmakers this year. We have come a long way in six years, but we have always been consistent with our mission to bring our community together, closer and smarter, with four days of carefully curated films,” said Festival Director Patti White.

Festival Director Lee Anderson adds, “Pollard has been capturing strong voices and opening minds for generations. He’s a role model to many in the industry. Beyond that he’s a trailblazer when it comes to moving the needle towards racial equality and humanity by letting audiences bear witness to the truth.”

The Emmy award-winner and professor at New York University’s Tisch School is best known for the documentary “Eyes on the Prize II: America at the Racial Crosswords.” Pollard’s professional career as a feature film and television editor, and documentary producer/director spans nearly 30 years. Pollard received the George Foster Peabody Award for the documentary series “I’ll Make Me A World: Stories of African-American Artists and Community.” He’s edited many Spike Lee films: “Bamboozled,” “Clockers,” “Girl 6,” “Jungle Fever” and “Mo’ Better Blues.” Together Pollard and Lee produced: “Spike Lee Presents Mike Tyson,” a biographical sketch for HBO for which Pollard received an Emmy, and “Four Little Girls,” a feature-length documentary about the 1965 Birmingham church bombings which was nominated for an Academy Award in 1998.

"We're not learning these stories, lessons and social issues at school. For me, there has been no better teacher in life than through the films I've seen at the Annapolis Film Festival. I'm excited to have the opportunity to meet such an established, influential African-American filmmaker," said DaJuan Gay, an AFF attendee who started coming to the Fest when he was in high school. This marks his sixth year.

Pollard’s two documentaries join a moving, thought-provoking film for the African-American Experience Showcase, sponsored by the Dr. Alyson Hall and The Glaucoma Center. Other films of interest to the African-American community include Features: “Come Sunday” – Joshua Marston; “Flock of Four” – Gregory Caruso; “Liyana” – Aaron Kopp, Amanda Kopp; “True Conviction” – Jamie Meltzer; and “Wallay” – Berni Goldblat. As well as Shorts: “Emergency-Carey Williams;” “The Right Choice” – Tomisin Adepeju; and “Running From” – Rachel Kerbs.

Festival Passes and Tickets to the four-day film festival, March 22-25, 2018, are available now at: http://annapolisfilmfestival.com/passes-tickets/

