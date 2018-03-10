No bullshit with this new course at AACC

Being able to discern fake news (or shall we say bullshit?) is an increasingly relevant skill, and an important one to possess as a citizen and a consumer. With this in mind, Anne Arundel Community College is launching the college course “Calling Out Bullshit: The Art of Deceptive Misrepresentation.” According to the school, AACC is the first in Maryland and the first community college in the nation to run the course based on curriculum out of University of Washington. Professor David Tengwall, Ph.D., a 39-year veteran of the school’s History, Philosophy and Political Science department said he was attracted to initiating the course out of a sense of duty.

“Yes, this is a fun course, but the reason for it is serious,” Tengwall said. “The world has become over-saturated with bullshit and though modest, this course is an attempt to fight back. Democracy has always relied on critical-thinking.”

In this course, students will use written materials, guest experts, videos, discussion and journaling of their own experiences to learn about BS in:

Economics

Media

Food

Medicine

Politics

Students will learn the critical reasoning skills to identify and respond appropriately to BS.

And that’s no bullshit!

Stay tuned for an interview with Dr. Tengwall on The Maryland Crabs Podcast!

