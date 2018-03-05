NHL puts on a spectacular show for Annapolis, Capitals defeat Maple Leafs 5-2 (PHOTOS)

After a very windy Nor’easter, the NHL was still able to pull off one of the best events ever in Annapolis and the Naby-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Nearly 30,000 filled the stands as the USNA’s home football and lacrosse turf was transformed into an aircraft carrier and a NHL hockey rink for the Coors Light Stadium Series. This was the first of three to be played at the service academies.

In addition to how spectacular the stadium looked, fans flocked to see the gold medaling US Women’s Olympic Hockey Team and the gold medaling US Men’s Curling Team who posed for photos and signed autographs prior to the game.

All in all a fantastic event for Annapolis, the USNA, the NHL, the Washington Capitals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and nearly 30,000 that were lucky enough to attend!

