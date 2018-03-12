New valet parking service debuts at BWI

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has announced that a valet parking service at the airport’s Hourly Garage is now open and operational. The new Fly Away valet service is located on level 5 of the BWI Marshall Airport Hourly Garage, which is connected directly to the airport terminal. This service provides our customers with more options when they travel at BWI Marshall Airport.

“The new Fly Away valet parking offers our customers an easy, convenient experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This valet parking option is our latest initiative to provide excellent, efficient customer service for our travelers.”

The initial daily rate for the Fly Away valet parking service will be $30.

Express access to the Fly Away valet parking service is available at the Hourly Garage entrance plaza. Clear signs direct valet customers to level 5 of the Hourly Garage. The new valet parking service offers 155 spaces, with room to expand as needed.

Valet customers are greeted by a professionally trained, uniformed attendant. The staff provides luggage assistance and offers customers complementary bottled water, coffee, and a newspaper. The Fly Away valet professionals handle customers’ vehicles with care, including interior vacuum service and windshield cleaning. The valet vehicles are parked undercover in the Hourly Garage.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and flights to new markets. A new economic impact report reveals that BWI Marshall produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. The airport and visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region.

