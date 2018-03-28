Navy Rockets to compete in NASA competition
Members of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Navy Rockets team will compete in this year’s NASA University Student Launch competition in Huntsville, Ala., on April 4-8.
Navy Rockets is an aerospace engineering capstone design team, comprised of twelve midshipmen. Members of the team have worked together for the past eight months to design and test a full-scale rocket.
The midshipmen will compete against 44 other university teams to launch their rocket to a designated height specification of 5280 feet. In addition to ensuring their rocket reaches one mile in altitude, the Navy Rockets team will be tasked with performing a successful autonomous recovery, and deploying a rover from inside of the rocket upon landing. The full-scale rocket measures 9.25 feet in length.
For more information on the NASA University Student Launch Competition (USL) visit https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/studentlaunch/home/index.html.
For more information about Navy Rockets visit https://www.usna.edu/CapstoneProjects/NavyRockets/index.php.
For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.
