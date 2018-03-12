NAACP to hold press conference to address systemic racism at Chesapeake High School

The Anne Arundel County NAACP is holding a press conference tomorrow morning to address mistreatment of African American students at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena. The following is a release sent to us by the Reverend Stephen A. Tillett the President of the Anne Arundel County Branch of the NAACP

Parents and students of Chesapeake High School in Pasadena, Maryland and local clergy are holding a press conference to address/publicize the daily humiliations and abuse heaped upon the African American students who attend Chesapeake High School. Students are subjected to being called “nigger” by some of their fellow students on an almost daily basis. In fact, a teacher also called a student “nigger” and after several weeks of delay and inadequate responses, he retired on March 1, 2018. In doing so, he avoided having to be held accountable for this violation of his position of trust – educating our children – with no sanction.

On Tuesday, March 13 at 10 AM, we will hear from students, parents, clergy, community leaders and even alumni, who will speak to the long standing historic patterns of abuse and disrespect that people of color have suffered through since the school opened in 1976. The press conference will take place at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church-Magothy located at 8178 Artic Drive, Pasadena, MD 21122 (behind the YMCA).

Our young people, who are merely seeking the public school education to which they are entitled, are compelled to function in a hostile environment where they are often confronted, either in person and/or via social media, with terroristic threats and abuse. These students are brave, but their parents fear for their safety on a daily basis and students do not feel protected in their own school. These are not isolated incidents, but represent both an historic and contemporaneous pattern of hostile, disrespectful and sometimes violent interactions that these students, who comprise less than 5 percent of the 1400 students at Chesapeake HS, must face while trying to get an education.

In fact, a fight between an African American and white student, where the African American student was ultimately jumped and “stomped” by a number of white students resulted in an extended suspension for the white student, who has now returned to the school, but the African American student who was jumped, was not allowed to return and has been sent to an alternative school instead. As far as we know, no other students were even disciplined in the incident.

At the press conference, we will also disseminate a DVD containing the testimony of students, parents and alumni about the environment they have encountered at Chesapeake High School and its feeder schools.