Music to fill the air around City Dock this summer once again

Music will once again sooth our souls this summer on the City Dock .

Billed as Rock-the-Dock , the Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission announces 15 summer concerts from 7-8:30 pm from June to September. Bring a comfy chair, settle in and join your friends and neighbors on the Annapolis City Dock.

The summer season includes 10 concerts on Thursday nights; 2 Friday night specials and 3 Tuesday Swing Fests in August.

Mark your calendars. 7-8:30pm as the sun sets over the Capital City on the Severn and Chesapeake Bay.

June 28. The summer season opens with our very popular Eastport Oyster Boys Celebrating the “land of pleasant living” with song and mirth.

THURSDAY NIGHTS

July 5…Soulful and funky rock sounds of Mike McHenry

July 12…Big Band Jazz of Tucker and Blount

July 19…Kings of Crownsville feature great tunes of New Orleans

July 26… Sahel , popular pop singer and actor from India.

Aug 2…Leo and Cygnus songwriters bring the sounds of Indie Rock

Aug 9…Jazztets, our favorite USNA musicians, treat us to an evening of modern and yesteryear Jazz

Aug 16…the mandolin Is supreme with the group Of Fennarious Wolf

Aug 23.. Popular Baltimore Blues artist Ursula Ricks brings her talent to Annapolis.

Aug 30…the Acoustic Rock Band of Will Hill closes out the Thursday evenings with the Stars.

More to come.

TUESDAY NIGHTS

A Big Band Swing Special Fest

Aug 14….David and T Arthur open with the mellow sounds of jazz

Aug 21…17 of Annapolis finest with the Crab Town Big Band swing the evening away

Aug 28…the Dixie Swing Band from D.C. A favorite of First Sundays, concludes the special Tuesdays in August Swing Fest.

FRIDAY NIGHTS

August 3…the Music Educators of Greater Annapolis showcase the talent of their students in piano and dance

September 6…the Army Jazz Band closes up the Rock the Dock summer concert series.

