More than 400 boats expected at upcoming Bay Bridge Boat Show

Chesapeake Bay. As a result small to mid-sized trailerable boats are more popular than ever," said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows. "Hundreds of center consoles, express cruisers, wake and ski boats, pontoon boats, and a myriad of others will be on display. For the small car-top boating type, we will have kayaks, SUPs, inflatables, small engines, and paddle sport platforms of all kinds."

“At the other end of the spectrum, the entire range of trawlers, spectacular blue water cruisers, and offshore fishing yachts will also be exhibited in large numbers. This show is unique in the variety of boats on display both on land and in water. It’s a must see for anyone excited to immerse themselves in the boating lifestyle and plan their summer boating season,” Jacobs said.

Virtually any boat in a size range of 8 feet to 70 feet will be available for consumers to explore including more than 100 fishing boats from 35 different manufacturers. Boaters will board and inspect all the new models on the market, make side-by-side comparisons, and talk to industry representatives and experts about all aspects of buying and owning a boat. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is one of the few places to see and compare that many fishing boats in one venue.

This year two dozen exhibitors will offer demonstrations from the docks inside the show at the PropTalk Demo Dock. There is nothing better than comparing the performance of several boats before buying. The PropTalk Demo Dock gives consumers an opportunity to sea trial boats of all sizes and styles before making the decision to own. The list of boats is at AnnapolisBoatShows.com and continues to grow each day.

Boat show goers will explore over 100 on-land exhibits and browse the latest in navigational equipment, high-tech electronics, inflatables, boating accessories, clothing, gear, and related services such as boating clubs, charter companies, insurance firms, and lending institutions.

Chesapeake Bay Magazine will offer six free one-hour seminars daily. Shore Tackle and Custom Rods will illustrate fly rod building techniques and explain the value of custom-built rods. Volunteers of the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society will host a display of wooden classics, vintage race boats, and other antique and Chesapeake Bay-related boats. An interactive children's area with a moon bounce, face painting, food and beer stations, an expanded food court, and a pool bar make this a fun family event. Plenty of on-site parking is available. A $3.00 donation will support the Kent Island High School Athletic Boosters.

Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, Maryland

Friday, April 27, 2018 10am – 6pm

Saturday, April 28, 2018 10am – 6pm

Sunday, April 29, 2018 10am – 5pm

TICKET PRICES

Adult One Day – $12

Adult Two Day Combo – $19

Children – 12 & under FREE