Maxi Priest and Dennis Quaid….yes, at the Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
Friday, March 30
8pm | $26.50
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic
Sunday, April 1
8pm | $25
Maxi Priest
Monday, July 2
8pm | $42.50
*VIP Packages are available
Dennis Quaid & The Sharks
Monday, July 16
8pm | $68
The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour
Thursday, July 19
8pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
03/06 Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy
03/08 Comedian Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd
03/09 Four Bitchin’ Babes
03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers
03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego
03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour
03/16 Trent Harmon
03/17 Cris Jacobs w. Jimi Haha
03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee
03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado
03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder
03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall
03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel
03/21 Marc Broussard
03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience
03/23 Valerie June w. Jacob Panic
03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee
03/24 Blue Miracle w. The Teskey Brothers
03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys
03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour
03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee
03/31 Hot Tuna
04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic
04/03 Hil St Soul
04/04 Victor Wooten Trio
04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1
04/06 + 07 The Subdudes
04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee
04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer
04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College
04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/10 Christopher Cross
04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna
04/12 Keller Williams
04/13 Tommy Castro
04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine
04/15 Here Come The Mummies
04/16 Richie Kotzen
04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea
04/18 Janiva Magness
04/19 Average White Band
04/20 Los Lobos
04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee
04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler
04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee
04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley
04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll
04/24 We Banjo 3
04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson
04/26 Iron Butterfly
04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience
04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee
04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari
04/29 Judy Collins
