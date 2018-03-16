Maxi Priest and Dennis Quaid….yes, at the Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

Friday, March 30

8pm | $26.50

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

Sunday, April 1

8pm | $25

Maxi Priest

Monday, July 2

8pm | $42.50

*VIP Packages are available

Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

Monday, July 16

8pm | $68

The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour

Thursday, July 19

8pm | $55

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

03/06 Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy

03/08 Comedian Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd

03/09 Four Bitchin’ Babes

03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers

03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego

03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour

03/16 Trent Harmon

03/17 Cris Jacobs w. Jimi Haha

03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado

03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder

03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall

03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel

03/21 Marc Broussard

03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience

03/23 Valerie June w. Jacob Panic

03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee

03/24 Blue Miracle w. The Teskey Brothers

03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys

03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour

03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

04/03 Hil St Soul

04/04 Victor Wooten Trio

04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1

04/06 + 07 The Subdudes

04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee

04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer

04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College

04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/10 Christopher Cross

04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna

04/12 Keller Williams

04/13 Tommy Castro

04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine

04/15 Here Come The Mummies

04/16 Richie Kotzen

04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea

04/18 Janiva Magness

04/19 Average White Band

04/20 Los Lobos

04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee

04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler

04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee

04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley

04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll

04/24 We Banjo 3

04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson

04/26 Iron Butterfly

04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience

04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee

04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari

04/29 Judy Collins

