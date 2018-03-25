Maryland Vision Institute acquired by Annapolis firm

Maryland Vision Institute, a leading provider of ophthalmology services in Western Maryland and West Virginia, has been acquired by the group that owns Chesapeake Eye Care and Laser Center and Whitten Laser Eye. The acquisition further expands this group of leading ophthalmology practices in the mid-Atlantic known for providing patients with superior outcomes and outstanding patient care.

Maryland Vision Institute operates locations in Hagerstown, Frederick and Hancock, Maryland, and one location in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Led by Dr. Augustus “Gus” Stern and Dr. Sidney Chang, Maryland Vision Institute is dedicated to providing convenient access to world-class vision care.

“We are honored to join a team of outstanding physicians and clinical practitioners – including Chesapeake Eye Care Company and Whitten Laser Eye – to deliver the highest quality vision care and offer the state-of-the-art technology that is the hallmark of our ever-changing landscape of healthcare,” said Dr. Stern.

With a national reputation for pioneering innovative vision solutions, Maryland Vision Institute attributes its success to its passionate, dedicated team of experts. Offering patients an exceptional experience and delivering the best visual outcomes are paramount to the success of their practice.

“As we continue to build a leading medical and surgical ophthalmology group in the mid-Atlantic region, Maryland Vision Institute is a perfect addition to our growing network, with its highly skilled physicians, multispecialty practice and efficient business operations,” said Michael Dunn, CEO of Chesapeake Eye Care Company. “We are committed to expanding patient access to high-quality clinical eye care by seeking the most qualified, experienced practices to join our group of partners.”

The acquisition of Maryland Vision Institute demonstrates the group’s commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and high-quality ophthalmology practices where it has a growing network of practice locations and surgery centers: the Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia markets.

Chesapeake Eye Care Company is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm founded in 1986 with offices in New York and Los Angeles that is focused on the consumer and health care sectors. Since its inception, Centre Partners has invested more than $2 billion of equity capital in 75+ transactions and provides management teams with access to an extended network of experienced executives with proven success in business operations.

