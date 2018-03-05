The Maryland Higher Education Commission and members of the Nurse Support Program II (NSP II) invite you to attend the Maryland Community College and University Nursing Faculty Job Fair on Wednesday, March 7th.

“Anyone interested in a nursing career should take advantage of this job fair, its information, and valuable resources to help you achieve your higher education goals,” Dr. James D. Fielder, Secretary of Maryland Higher Education Commission said. “This fair also offers a unique opportunity to connect future faculty with job openings.”

Nursing representatives from Maryland academic institutions will be available to give real-time information on nursing and those attending will find valuable information about the Nurse Faculty Role and the Graduate Nursing Faculty Scholarship Service.

While 13 percent of nurses hold a graduate degree, less than one percent has a doctoral degree. Nurses with doctorates are needed to teach future generations of nurses and to conduct research that becomes the basis for improvements in nursing science and practice. Research is showing a critical need for an increase in highly-educated nurses and an improved education system to address the nursing shortage expected to impact the state by 2025 through implementation of the following goals:

Increase the proportion of nurses with a baccalaureate degree to 80 percent by 2020

Double the number of nurses with a doctorate by 2020

Ensure that nurses engage in lifelong learning

Build an infrastructure for the collection and analysis of inter-professional data

The Job Fair will be held at the Charles I. Ecker Business Training Center, Room 5, located at 6751 Columbia Gateway Dr. in Columbia, MD 21046 on Wednesday, March 7th from 4 to 6 p.m.

This event is free to all Registered Nurses with the graduate degree required to teach in a Maryland nursing program. For more information, contact Beth Batturs Martin, Nursing Director, Anne Arundel CC at [email protected]. Please email Ms. Martin to RSVP for the job fair.

