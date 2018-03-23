“Herrmann
Man arrested in HACA community with gun, released by court commissioner

| March 23, 2018
Orlando Lea

Orlando Lea (Photo: Facebook)

Last night, Annapolis Police responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for reports of a man displaying a handgun.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Orlando Lea, 30, of Annapolis. Lea complied with officer instructions and officers located a loaded handgun in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

Lea is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Lea was charged with seven criminal charges relating to illegal possession of the handgun. Lea was released by the District Court Commissioner despite the fact that in the past 8 years, Lea has faced 9 separate criminal and civil charges including Trespassing (10/17), Burglary (9/17), Assault (4/17), Marijuana (3/17), Alcohol (9/14), Marijuana (8/14), Failure to pay child support (8/13), Burglary (4/12), and Trespassing (6/10).

