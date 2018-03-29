Rams Head Promotions announces Little Feat at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Tickets on sale Friday, March 30th @ 12pm.

Little Feat is one of rock n’ roll’s best live bands ever. That statement has been reinforced and documented both by fans and journalists alike for decades. In 40 years of touring, concert-goers are continually mesmerized by six exceptional musicians who tear it up collectively and individually, with both verve and instrumental prowess night after night. Their songs cross many genres: rock, the blues; jazz fusion; and a unique brand of southern rock with simmering acoustic interludes and a healthy dash of Cajun funk thrown in. Little Feat remains a viable force in rock, touring regularly, mixing it up nightly and continuing to produce new and vital music. This band still harnesses the passion, creativity and excitement that embodies its definitive works and remains the quintessential rock band it has always been.

