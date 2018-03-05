Light House shelter deemed uninhabitable after chemical odor

Around 1130pm on Saturday night, the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments were called to the Light House homeless shelter on Hudson Street for reports of an unknown chemical odor coming through the vents.

While Hazardous Material units were trying to determine the cause of the odor and isolate the source, occupants of the building were evacuated, and transported by city bus to The Stanton Center for safety.

Crews were able to determine the source was coming from a utility room, and suspect something was poured down the drain. The Annapolis Building inspector was called to the scene and deemed the building uninhabitable.

Residents at the Stanton Center were then transported to the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center for shelter and are also being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center is an emergency evacuation center and is able to accommodate people in situations like this.

The building will remain uninhabitable until an environmental company can clean the system and determine the cause.

