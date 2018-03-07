Light House residents moving back after odor mitigated

Residents are scheduled to move back into The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center at 10 Hudson Street this afternoon, after which all normal operations will resume. Concerns over a chemical odor occurred the night of Saturday, March 3rd, and prompted a temporary relocation of all occupants. The source of the non-toxic leak in the HVAC system has been successfully repaired, and the City Inspector has determined the building to now be safe.

Light House Executive Director, Jo Ann Mattson issued the following statement of thanks to the community:

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I would like to express our sincerest gratitude, appreciation, and thanks to all in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the surrounding communities who have dedicated their time and support during the temporary evacuation of The Light House. The challenges of this situation were great, but thankfully the support from our community was even greater. This experience proved that we are a community that cares for our neighbors and values the well being of those less fortunate. There are no words to express our deep appreciation to you all.

Thank you to our ever vigilant local government departments and offices that responded with swift action, expertise, and heart. This includes the City of Annapolis, Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Mayor’s Office, Chief Kevin Simmons and the Office of Emergency Management, Chief David Stokes and the Annapolis Fire Department, Rick Gordon and the Department of Transportation, Chief Scott Baker and the Annapolis Police Department, Archie Trader and the City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks, all City and County Emergency teams, Rodney Dillard and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, and the We Care and Friends and the Stanton Community Center. We would also like to express our gratitude to the many local organizations, groups, and volunteers who did not miss a beat and continued to donate their time and much needed assistance.

Thank you all for being a part of our Light House community. You are invaluable to our organization, and we are beyond grateful for your assistance during this time of emergency. During this past week our community responded without hesitation and demonstrated the utmost care and grace under pressure. Your support is unmatched.

For all of this, we thank all of you,

–Jo Ann Mattson, Executive Director, The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center