Light House odor deemed non-toxic, residents still displaced

The Light House shelter issued a statement early this evening about the odor that caused the evacuation of the shelter on Saturday night.

The cause of the chemical odor at The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center at 10 Hudson Street, Annapolis, has been determined to be non-toxic. The source of this chemical odor is scheduled for repair within the next two days. Concerns over this chemical odor occurred the night of Saturday, March 3rd, and prompted a temporary relocation of all occupants.

The issue was identified as a leak in the HVAC geo thermal system’s water tank, and the chemical odor from this leak was due to standard, non-toxic additives in the tank’s water. A technician has been scheduled to repair the tank and valves, after which an environmental quality inspection will be scheduled for the building.

The Light House would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all who have been assisting us during this temporary relocation. Thank you to the City of Annapolis, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments, the Office of Emergency Management, all City and County Emergency teams, Mayor Gavin Buckley, The Pip Moyer Recreation Center, The Stanton Center, Light House volunteers, and the rest of our community for the incredible outpouring of support.