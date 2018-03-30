Lee Ritenour and Who’s Bad headed to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Indigenous
Monday, May 21
8pm | $23.50
Naturally 7
Tuesday, May 22
8pm | $35
Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians Presents
In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Bob Marley Inspired Originals
Monday, June 4
7pm | $30
Annapolis Celebrates LGBT Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini, & Crys Matthews
Saturday, June 9
1pm | $20
*All Ages Matinee
Seldom Scene
Friday, June 22
8pm | $36.50
Lee Ritenour
Saturday, June 30
8pm | $45
XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB
Sunday, July 1
8pm | $27.50
*VIP M&G available – pre-show
Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
Wednesday, July 11
8pm | $39.50
Jake Shimabukuro
Sunday, August 5
12:30pm | $45
*All Ages Matinee
The Classic Rock Experience feat. The Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
Friday, August 31
8pm | $30
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee
03/31 Hot Tuna
04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic
04/03 Hil St Soul
04/04 Victor Wooten Trio
04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1
04/06 + 07 The Subdudes
04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee
04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer
04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College
04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/10 Christopher Cross
04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna
04/12 Keller Williams
04/13 Tommy Castro
04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine
04/15 Here Come The Mummies
04/16 Richie Kotzen w. Harrison Cofer
04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones
04/18 Janiva Magness
04/19 Average White Band
04/20 Los Lobos
04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee
04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler
04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee
04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley
04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll
04/24 We Banjo 3
04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson
04/26 Iron Butterfly
04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience
04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee
04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari
04/29 Judy Collins
