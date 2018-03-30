“Herrmann
“2018

Lee Ritenour and Who’s Bad headed to Rams Head On Stage

| March 30, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Indigenous

Monday, May 21

8pm | $23.50

 

Naturally 7

Tuesday, May 22

8pm | $35

 

Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians Presents

In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Bob Marley Inspired Originals

Monday, June 4

7pm | $30

 

Annapolis Celebrates LGBT Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini, & Crys Matthews

Saturday, June 9

1pm | $20

*All Ages Matinee

 

Seldom Scene

Friday, June 22

8pm | $36.50

 

Lee Ritenour

Saturday, June 30

8pm | $45

 

XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB

Sunday, July 1

8pm | $27.50

*VIP M&G available – pre-show

 

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Wednesday, July 11

8pm | $39.50

 

Jake Shimabukuro

Sunday, August 5

12:30pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

 

The Classic Rock Experience feat. The Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

Friday, August 31

8pm | $30

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

04/03 Hil St Soul

04/04 Victor Wooten Trio

04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1

04/06 + 07 The Subdudes

04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee

04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer

04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College

04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/10 Christopher Cross

04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna

04/12 Keller Williams

04/13 Tommy Castro

04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine

04/15 Here Come The Mummies

04/16 Richie Kotzen w. Harrison Cofer

04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones

04/18 Janiva Magness

04/19 Average White Band

04/20 Los Lobos

04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee

04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler

04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee

04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley

04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll

04/24 We Banjo 3

04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson

04/26 Iron Butterfly

04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience

04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee

04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari

04/29 Judy Collins

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«