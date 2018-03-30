Lee Ritenour and Who’s Bad headed to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Indigenous

Monday, May 21

8pm | $23.50

Naturally 7

Tuesday, May 22

8pm | $35

Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians Presents

In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Bob Marley Inspired Originals

Monday, June 4

7pm | $30

Annapolis Celebrates LGBT Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini, & Crys Matthews

Saturday, June 9

1pm | $20

*All Ages Matinee

Seldom Scene

Friday, June 22

8pm | $36.50

Lee Ritenour

Saturday, June 30

8pm | $45

XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB

Sunday, July 1

8pm | $27.50

*VIP M&G available – pre-show

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Wednesday, July 11

8pm | $39.50

Jake Shimabukuro

Sunday, August 5

12:30pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

The Classic Rock Experience feat. The Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

Friday, August 31

8pm | $30

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/30 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

03/31 Sweet Crude w. Skribe *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

04/01 The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

04/03 Hil St Soul

04/04 Victor Wooten Trio

04/05 Robyn Hitchcock presented by WRNR 103.1

04/06 + 07 The Subdudes

04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee

04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer

04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College

04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/10 Christopher Cross

04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna

04/12 Keller Williams

04/13 Tommy Castro

04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine

04/15 Here Come The Mummies

04/16 Richie Kotzen w. Harrison Cofer

04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones

04/18 Janiva Magness

04/19 Average White Band

04/20 Los Lobos

04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee

04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler

04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee

04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley

04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll

04/24 We Banjo 3

04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson

04/26 Iron Butterfly

04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience

04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee

04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari

04/29 Judy Collins

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

