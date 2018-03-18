Learn how to get media attention for your organization

It’s impossible to pitch a good story to the media today! True? Or, is that Fake News? What’s the best way to contact a reporter? What kinds of story ideas interest the media?

To find out, register now for a unique, Annapolis-area version of Meet the Press.

The 2018 edition of P.R. Bazaar will be held the evenings of Monday, April 2 and 9. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. for registration and networking. The panel discussion begins at 7 p.m. on both evenings.

There are many excellent print, online and broadcast media in this area. To enable their representatives to participate, the event takes place over two evenings. Attendees can chose to go to the first, the second or both. Each evening is a different mix of panelists.

Unless there’s a major breaking story, 20 local seasoned editors, reporters or producers and several terrific P.R. experts have volunteered their time to serve as panelists at the 2018 P.R. Bazaar, held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, 333 Dubois Road, in Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.

P.R. Bazaar is open to the public. All are welcome to attend.

These evenings will provide a very basic introduction to local, local, local media. Instead of a panel responding to questions from the audience, after the panelists introduce themselves, they will go into the audience for “Rotating Round Table” discussions with groups of audience members. Everyone gets to interact in a small group setting with all the media representatives. It’s a form of “speed networking!”

The goal of the two evenings is to help you make connections with people who are in the business of “getting the news out.” Find out what they want – or don’t want. Learn the best way to contact them – and make a lasting connection – directly from them.

You will also learn how seasoned PR Pros work with the media. Panelists include representatives from Image Power, L’attitude 38 and PR People.

So far, these media have agreed to participate on the PR Bazaar panels:

On April 2:

AA First Alert, Arundel News Network, Bay Weekly, Capital Gazette, Chesapeake Family, Eye On Annapolis, Pasadena Voice, Severna Park Voice, UpSt.Art Annapolis, WNAV and more.

On April 9:

AA First Alert, Arundel News Network , Annapolis Home, Capital Gazette, Eye On Annapolis, Looking Good, UpSt.Art Annapolis, WNAV, and more.

Past attendees have commented the two evenings provide a unique opportunity to meet various members of the media in a relaxed atmosphere. “It’s helpful to learn preferences and other details from various media representatives all at one sitting,” said one. This is also an opportunity to network with other members of the audience.

Admission is an $18 donation per person for one evening, $30.00 per person to attend both events. Payment can be made by credit card online or at the time of registration. Checks may be made out to “UUCA” and presented at the door, or mailed by March 27 to PR Bazaar, c/o UUCA, 333 DuBois Road, Annapolis MD 21401. Or, you can pay at the door.

Seating is limited. RSVP early to ensure a seat and enough take-away materials for everyone. Register online at:http://bit.ly/2ocyi62 or by calling 410-562-4189. Please specify whether you are attending April 2, April 9 or both evenings.

Light refreshments and Ledo’s Pizza and Wings will be served.

Directions:

The UU Church of Annapolis, 333 DuBois Road, is reached by turning off Bestgate Road onto North Bestgate Road. Drive past St. John Neuman RC Church. Turn left onto DuBois Road. At the bottom of the hill, turn left into the church’s back parking lot.

