Lawrence Scott no longer with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office

| March 16, 2018
Wes AdamsLawrence Scott, a long-time political operative who was employed with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office has resigned.  Scott was controversial in that he was a key player in State’s Attorney Wes Adam’s campaign in 2014 and upon election was hired as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the office. Scott also was an advisor to former Mayor Mike Pantelides in his first election and County Executive Steve Schuh.

In a statement release today, Adams said.

“In order to draw a clear line between the day-to-day operations of this office and politics, Lawrence Scott has stepped away from his position with my office. His last day with the office was March 8, 2018.”
