Laticia Hicks to seek District 7 seat on Board of Education
Laticia Hicks, a Crofton resident recently filed to run for the Board of Education seat for District 7.
According to a release sent by Hicks:
I am an educator, mother, and citizen with a stake in this community who wants to work for your families. As a product of a public school system, I understand the importance of a strong public education and the positive impact effective governance practices can have on teachers, students, and the community. Because of my more than twenty-two years as a federal law enforcement officer and my experience as an English as a second language (ESL) teacher, I am uniquely positioned to bring effective leadership to the Board of Education.
With the increasing challenges our district continues to face, I am concerned about (1) public school funding, (2) safety and security, and (3) the resources and support for the students and teachers of Anne Arundel County. I believe that our children deserve a standard of education that will set them up for success.
As a school board member, I will dedicate my time and energy to doing what is best for the students of Anne Arundel County and the school system as a whole. By serving on the School Board for District 7, I look forward to bringing new energy and leadership to help move forward policies that work to strengthen our district.
I have been an active volunteer in my community for years. Two of my sons (ages eleven and eight) attend Crofton Meadows Elementary where I am the Vice President of Membership for the PTO. My eldest son serves in the Unites States Army Airborne Unit in Italy.
Hicks holds a B.A. in criminology with a minor in political science from the University of Miami, an M.P.A. and certificate in HR policy and management from Florida International University, and an M.A. in education from New Jersey City University.
