Laticia Hicks to seek District 7 seat on Board of Education

Laticia Hicks, a Crofton resident recently filed to run for the Board of Education seat for District 7.

According to a release sent by Hicks:

I am an educator, mother, and citizen with a stake in this community who wants to work for your families. As a product of a public school system, I understand the importance of a strong public education and the positive impact effective governance practices can have on teachers, students, and the community. Because of my more than twenty-two years as a federal law enforcement officer and my experience as an English as a second language (ESL) teacher, I am uniquely positioned to bring effective leadership to the Board of Education.

With the increasing challenges our district continues to face, I am concerned about (1) public school funding, (2) safety and security, and (3) the resources and support for the students and teachers of Anne Arundel County. I believe that our children deserve a standard of education that will set them up for success.

As a school board member, I will dedicate my time and energy to doing what is best for the students of Anne Arundel County and the school system as a whole. By serving on the School Board for District 7, I look forward to bringing new energy and leadership to help move forward policies that work to strengthen our district.

I have been an active volunteer in my community for years. Two of my sons (ages eleven and eight) attend Crofton Meadows Elementary where I am the Vice President of Membership for the PTO. My eldest son serves in the Unites States Army Airborne Unit in Italy.