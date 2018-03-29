Kulynych-Irvin wins inaugural Maryland Sports Spelling Bee

Whether it be the luck of the Irish, or just pure talent, Storrie Kulynych-Irvin won the inaugural Maryland Sports Spelling Bee Saturday, March 17th, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This will mark the third year in a row Kulynych-Irvin has been the Champion of a Final Local Bee and qualified to go to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

A multi-sport athlete, 13 year old Kulynych-Irvin arrived ready to compete Saturday fresh out of the pool after early morning swim practice. In the coming weeks she competes with the Naval Academy Aquatic Club in a regional swim meet. This past fall she won the Independent Schools Middle School Cross Country Championship, and a few weeks ago she won her age group in the 3000 meters at the AAU Indoor Nationals in Landover. The homeschooler has taken many of her classes through Stanford University’s Online High School (Stanford’s Online High/Middle school for gifted kids) and is a 2018 recipient of the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, given to 28 kids nationwide on the basis of SAT scores, extensive applications and interviews.

Kulynych-Irvin won the Maryland Sports Spelling Bee in the 20th round with word ‘patel’; a noun meaning ‘the headman of a village in India’. She outlasted 24 other spellers from Carroll, Garrett, Harford, Kent and St. Mary’s Counties and the City of Annapolis. The Runner Up for the event was 10 year old 5th grader Jaya Parsa from Bel Air and Homestead/Wakefield Elementary.

Terry Hasseltine, Executive Director of Maryland Sports stated, “Congratulations to Storrie and all our spellers for a great competition at the Inaugural Maryland Sports Spelling Bee. I would like to thank my team, the judges and our pronouncer, David Collins, for all their dedication and commitment in delivering a great experience for all that participated”.

The Maryland Sports Spelling Bee was developed in the fall of 2017 to provide the opportunity for all students K-8th grade across 10 counties in Maryland and the City of Annapolis. Communications were sent to all schools in Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Talbot counties and the City of Annapolis to engage the elementary and middle school populations of those areas in the event. The following students and their respective schools competed in the Maryland Sports Spelling Bee on March 17th:

Storrie Kulynych-Irvin, Home School (Annapolis)

Jaya Parsa, Homestead/Wakefield Elementary (Harford)

Aaron Gaffud, Mother Catherine Academy (St Mary’s)

Kyra Obert, St. Mary Elementary School (Annapolis)

Skylar Comfort, Dynard Elementary (St Mary’s)

Kaylee Brookes, Annapolis Area Christian Middle (Annapolis)

Tait Tavolacci, Kent School (Kent)

Adrianna Kidwell, Dynard Elementary (St Mary’s)

Malcolm Garnette, Key School (Annapolis)

Cianna Rizer, Southern Middle School (Garrett)

Violet Huppman, North Carroll Middle (Carroll)

Tanner George, Father Andrew White, S.J. School (St Mary’s)

Jack Stensland, St. Martin Lutheran School (Annapolis)

August Staudt, St. Martin Lutheran School (Annapolis)

Anthony Gu Bel Air Middle (Harford)

Peyton Frisby, St. Annes School of Annapolis (Annapolis)

Sara Fredlock, Southern Middle School (Garrett)

Kyle Allred, Annapolis Area Christian Middle (Annapolis)

Sage Ward, St. Annes School of Annapolis (Annapolis)

Grant Smith, Homestead/Wakefield Elementary (Harford)

Maya Whyte, Kent School (Kent)

Aliya Peremel, Key School (Annapolis)

Elise Cecil, Father Andrew White, S.J. School (St Mary’s)

Karma Bradley-Smith, North Carroll Middle (Carroll)

