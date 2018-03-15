Jay Fleming to exhibit at Annapolis Maritime Museum, Opening Reception — March 22

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park will host Local Annapolis photographer, Jay Fleming, in a rotating exhibit in the Museum’s Bay Room and gallery.

Fleming’s photographs creates a visual narrative of the lives of those individuals whose livelihood is directly dependent upon the Chesapeake Bay. His work is comprised of photographs of seasoned watermen, scenic seascapes, weathered workboats and bay bounty — a true and complete depiction of Chesapeake Bay life. Equal parts informative and aesthetically pleasing, Fleming’s authentic photographs are relevant to the history buff, the biologist, the photography fan, and the Chesapeake Bay lover alike. The exhibit includes pieces from Jay’s first book, “Working the Water,” and his forthcoming book “Island Life,” highlighting adventures on the Chesapeake Bay.

All of the artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Free admission during Museum hours.

“Given the subject matter of Jay’s work, we thought that there was no more appropriate a place for an exhibit of his works than the Annapolis Maritime Museum,” said Museum Executive Director, Alice Estrada. “We are thrilled to host this exhibit and consider it a seamless extension of our exhibits.”

EXHIBIT OPENING EXCEPTION: March 22, 2018 | 5pm to 7pm

Fleming discovered his passion of photography at the young age of 14, upon inheriting his father’s Nikon n90s, former National Geographic photographer, Kevin Fleming. He immediately developed an affinity to looking at life through the lens of his camera and what ensued was an exciting photographic journey that would eventually lead him to his career as a professional photographer. Now, at the age of 30, he has an extensive portfolio that is sure to impress local audiences.

