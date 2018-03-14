It’s a bug’s world this Sunday at the Westin

Insect scientists will swarm Annapolis this month for the 89th Annual Meeting of the Eastern Branch of the Entomological Society of America, and they’ll also be hosting a free public expo for kids and parents. “It’s a Bug’s World” will take place on Sunday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Westin Annapolis. The expo will feature interactive displays, demonstrations, and artwork, including:

Build-a-bug and face painting

Build-a-bug and face painting Displays with butterflies, beetles, tarantulas, bees, and other backyard bugs

Insect detectives

Guides to watch out for the spotted lanternfly and other invasive insects

Tasty insect treats

Owls who dine on bugs

“Hotaru” (on the Japanese fondness for fireflies)

Harry the canine pest detector

And, a special featured exhibit this year, students and teachers from nearby W.H. Bates Middle School will showcase their 8-foot mosquito sculpture, part of an integrated mosquito education project that will have a meaningful impact on mosquito populations around school. The project was funded by a $5,000 kickstarter campaign via the Entomological Foundation, and the ESA Eastern Branch Meeting will mark the first unveiling of the sculpture.

Organizations and community members are invited to download and share the “It’s a Bug’s World” flyer to spread the word.

The Entomological Society of America’s Eastern Branch scientific meeting sessions will take place March 17-19 at the Westin Annapolis. The three-day meeting will draw entomologists from northeastern and mid-Atlantic states and several Canadian provinces who will attend symposia on identifying and managing pest and invasive species, pollinator health and biodiversity, engaging the public in insect science, and several other topics. In addition, the meeting will feature submitted paper and poster presentations and student competitions.

What: “It’s a Bug’s World” Expo

When: March 18, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Westin Annapolis, 100 Westgate Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

Who: Open to the public

Admission: Free

