Intoxicated 21-yr old breaks into the wrong house in Pasadena

On March 10, 2018 at approximately 2:46 a.m., Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Barnsley Court in Pasadena.

The victim advised that the suspect was trying to break in through the front screen door.

When officers arrived on scene they observed a front window had been broken open and heard screaming from inside the house.

Officers made entry into the residence, located the suspect in the living room, and placed him under arrest. Investigation revealed that the suspect was intoxicated and thought he was at another residence.

Suspect/arrested:

Patrick Henry Fitzhenry | 21 | 300 Block Tulip Oak Court, Linthicum, MD

