How healthy is the South River? Now you know!

The South River Federation based in Edgewater, works to protect, preserve, restore and celebrate the South River. The Federation recently launched a new online water quality map built in partnership with the Chesapeake Conservancy, a nonprofit based in Annapolis, Md.

The interactive South River Data Map helps visualize data from water quality samples. Information collected by Federation staff and volunteers concerning bacteria levels, dissolved oxygen, and water clarity is computed to help answer the following questions:

Is it safe to swim? Can fish breathe? How dirty is the water?

“Over the last 15 years of stewardship, we have amassed a great deal of data and information about the health of the South River,” Federation Executive Director Elizabeth Buxton said. “We turned to the Chesapeake Conservancy for the technical expertise to help visualize this information for the public. Together, we built a one-stop-shop for anyone wondering if it’s safe to swim or where our current restoration projects are taking place.”

“We create technology solutions to help organizations like South River Federation spend less time on technology and more time on conservation. Information is power, but only if it is presented in a way that people can use. With this tool, the South River Federation can empower the public with the most up-to-date information about the health of the river,” Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn said.

“With more centralized and consolidated data, South River Federation now has the ability to quickly mine their data for new insights to prioritize and guide their work moving forward,” Chesapeake Conservancy Director of Conservation Technology Jeffrey Allenby said. “This is a project that can be replicated for other rivers of the Chesapeake.”

