Homestead Gardens to offer herbs and veggies together with Chesapeake Harvest

Homestead Gardens, the largest retail garden center in the Mid-Atlantic, announces its leadership role in growing sustainable agricultural practices in the Chesapeake Bay region. A key to the success of their mission is aligning with like-minded businesses. Homestead Gardens recognizes Chesapeake Harvest as a business with shared values. Located on the Eastern Shore, Chesapeake Harvest is a consumer brand for finished produce, available through Otherside Distribution Co. (Seaford, DE), from local farmers who have committed to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Homestead Gardens has partnered with Chesapeake Harvest to introduce the brand to consumers in the form of live plants for planting and growing at home.

“Homestead Gardens is excited to offer its customers this herb and vegetable line under the brand Chesapeake Harvest,” said Brian Riddle, President and CEO of Homestead Gardens. Davidsonville based Tidal Creek Growers will be growing over fifty varieties of vegetables and herbs that thrive in our region. One of benefits unique to Chesapeake Harvest herbs and vegetables is the 100% biodegradable pot made from recycled materials and natural fibers that they are grown in. The pot will naturally deteriorate in the homeowner’s garden or compost bin without any additional processing. This saves time, precious resources and reduces the amount of plastic that ends up in the landfill. Chesapeake Harvest herbs and vegetables will be exclusively available at Homestead Gardens stores, located in Davidsonville or Severna Park, Maryland this spring.

On Sunday, March 18th during the Annual Flower Show at Homestead Gardens Davidsonville store (March 10-18), learn how to plan a menu and prepare a delicious meal inspired by the fresh ingredients available within Chesapeake Harvest’s vegetable and herb line. Join Executive Chef Gretchen Hanson who will take you through the journey of planning a party to celebrate the arrival of spring. From menu planning using what is available in your garden to tablescaping and preparing a meal for family and friends, Gretchen will share her expertise not only as a gardener but as an award winning chef and restaurateur in this inspirational and informative demonstration. This will be the kickoff event to fuel the growth of a regional Chesapeake Cuisine that starts in the garden. Samples will be provided! Register at www.homesteadgardens.com/events.

Chef Gretchen Hanson’s formal culinary training was in the classic French tradition at several of New York City’s finer restaurants. She branched off to specialize in a style uniquely her own which she dubs, Global Eco-Fusion. From 2009 to 2016, Gretchen owned Hobos Restaurant and Bar in Rehoboth Beach, DE where she was also Executive Chef. Her innovative cuisine at Hobos earned her the Best of Delaware awards for Best Chef and Best Restaurant. Additionally, she won the Chefs Extreme Home Makeover Challenge and Top of the Coast Creative Chef throw downs. She was a founding member of Local on the Menu, Rehoboth Inspired Chef Initiative and Immanuel Shelter boards. She developed the Healthy Eating Initiatives for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club and Life Serves Youth Foundation. She has been a frequent contributor to Delmarva Public Radio and Delmarva Life as well as Shore Woman Magazine, Coastal Style Magazine and Delaware Today. Gretchen Hanson was awarded Delaware Today’s Top Women in Business 2014. Learn more about Chef Gretchen and subscribe to her blog for a free copy of her new eBook online at chefgretchenhanson.com.

Learn more about Chesapeake Harvest online at www.ChesapeakeHarvest.com.

