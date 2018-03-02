Hogan declares state of emergency following winter storm

Governor Larry Hogan today signed Executive Order 01.01.2018.09 declaring a state of emergency beginning Friday, March 2nd in the wake of damaging winds resulting in power outages, downed trees, and dangerous travel conditions across the state due to Winter Storm Riley. The executive order will allow the state to efficiently coordinate support and provide additional assistance to local jurisdictions. Dangerous conditions may continue throughout Saturday, March 3rd.

“I want to caution all Marylanders that these dangerously strong winds will continue this evening and into tomorrow. We are continuing to see a number of serious accidents on bridges and roadways, and power outages throughout the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Please use common sense, heed all warnings, and stay inside and off the roads if possible.”

The Hogan administration has directed state agencies to stand ready to respond to the effects of this storm, including the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

For more information, residents can also go to MEMA’s website at mema.maryland.gov, follow MEMA’s Twitter feed at @MDMEMA, or follow MEMA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA.

