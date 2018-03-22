Harry E. Freeman : Together is Better (Guest Column)

Ever since filing for State Delegate for District 31B, I have been asked the following question many times over—“Why are you running?”

Many candidates understand ‘What’ they want to do; fewer know ‘How’ they are going to execute their strategy; and even fewer candidates have a firm grasp on ‘Why’ they are running for office. Raising a 3-year old son, being a full-time employee, and studying as a full-time Graduate Student (graduating May 2018), why do I get out of bed every morning and commit to being your candidate for Maryland State Delegate?

My ‘Why’ is built on love. Although I was born in Miami, FL to a mother from Mexico City, Mexico, and a father from The Bronx, my son was born right here in Maryland. After my active duty service in the United States Army came to a close in Fort Meade, MD, I made the decision for my son and I to call Maryland home. I know the kind of community I want my son to inherit. I know the kind of Maryland I want my son to inherit. It is my duty as the father of my little boy, and my duty as a Citizen of Maryland to fight for the best interests for all—for you—for everyone. The Maryland I envision is not a figment of our imagination—it is well within reach. The future we hope to have—the future I wish for all Marylanders—is within our sights. I am running to serve you—the people. The love I have for my son and the environment he calls home, is the love I want to protect and improve upon for all of us who call Maryland home, and wish to call Maryland home. I pose a question to you, to all Marylanders, do you share this same love for Maryland? For Home? If you do, let me be your voice in Annapolis. Place you support with our campaign during this election. If you want to go fast—go alone. If you want to go far—go together. Together is Better.

Much of today’s divisive nature has been brought on by the political machines of our national, state, and local governments. Our campaign is not to add to this toxic discourse. Although I am a registered Democrat, and running as such during this election cycle, I am not beholden to party politics—I am beholden to the best interests of the people of District 31B and all Marylanders. Protecting and improving upon our Education system; our Healthcare system; our Environment; our Transit and Transportation systems; our Criminal Justice System; Equal Right for All (gender, racial, sexual orientation, and spiritual); our Economic and Wage systems; and our Veterans and Families. Our goal is to unite one Maryland behind one critical idea. The idea that we are one people—before we are Democrats, Republicans, Independents, or other—we are Citizens. We are the people who were promised a Government; a Government that was promised to be dependent upon the people alone—not the rich more than the poor—we the people as equals.

We invite you to join this campaign not because you’re politically connected; not because politics is your specialty or field of study; we want you to join our campaign because you are a Citizen that cares.

For more information about out campaign’s message, please visit: www.harryefreeman.com.

On social media, you can follow our progress on Facebook @Harry4Maryland, and Instagram @Harry4Maryland. For direct contact, email me via our Facebook page, or send inquiries to [email protected]

–Harry E. Freeman

Note: Harry Freeman is a candidate for the House of Delegates in District 31-B. We encourage all readers to learn all they can about the candidates that will appear on the ballot. Here is a link to Freeman’s website.

