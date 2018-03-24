Happy Birthday Schooner Woodwind

Schooner Woodwind celebrates 25 years of sailing in Annapolis! Since 1993 Schooner Woodwind has been providing unique sailing experiences on the Chesapeake Bay aboard 74-foot Schooners. The vision that Ken and Ellen Kaye, two school teachers from Connecticut who faced the cutting of arts funding, dreamed up became a reality when they decided to research and figure out how to not only sail for a second career but how to make it a flourishing business. Along with their daughter Jennifer they embarked on an adventure and have never looked back.

Schooner Woodwind has provided sailing cruises to nearly half a million people, with a 25% repeat business over the past two and half decades. With just 7 employees and one schooner in 1993, the company now employs 25 and sails two schooners daily from mid-April thru October.

Over the course of their 25th anniversary year, they will be celebrating with events that the public can participate in. Their Anniversary celebration will culminate with a week of specialty cruises in June, including cruises with the boat builder, races between father and daughter and special music.

To learn more about the anniversary week specialty cruises schedule and other fun events follow Schooner Woodwind on Facebook and Instagram and check their website, https://www.schoonerwoodwind.com updates.

“It’s amazing to see the families that we have been sharing our cruises with for 25 years coming back now with their children to keep this tradition of sailing on the Woodwind alive”, said Co-owner and Captain Jennifer Kaye.

