The public is cordially invited to attend the 2018 Green Beer Races on Saturday, March 10th from the crack o’noon until it ends (Rain or Shine) at the Eastport Democratic Club, 525 State Street in Annapolis.

The historic private club, founded in 1929, will host 4-person (2 men, 2 women) Bar/Restaurant Relay and Children’s (Kool-Aid®) races in addition to the annual Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ Keg Toss. The premiere event will feature a series of team relay races in which contestants carry Green Beer on trays while completing a course as fast as possible. Teams will face off in tournament elimination, with the winning team of each race moving to the next round.

There is no cost to attend, however a donation is requested and will partially benefit the Anne Arundel County SPCA.

The insanely popular Irish rockers Dublin 5 will be playing and their set kicks off right at noon!

Refreshments will be available for purchase including Green Beer, Corned Beef & Cabbage with Irish Soda Bread, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Steamed Spiced Shrimp, Freshly-Shucked Oysters on the Half Shell and more.

In addition, prizes will be awarded for “Best Dressed Dog” and “Cutest Leprechaun.”

Make sure you set your alarm for sometime in the morning on the 10th and we will see you there!





