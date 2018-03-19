Governor awards $40K in grants to assist deaf women who are victims of abuse

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention has announced a grant of $37,882 to the Deaf Abused Women Network (DAWN) for the Deaf Survivors project. DAWN’s mission is to promote healthy relationships and end abuse in the deaf community.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring the safety of all of our citizens, and this includes supporting crime victims who are members of the deaf community in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “This community has unique needs and this program will ensure that deaf victims have access to the resources and services they need to be safe.”

The purpose of the Deaf Survivors project is to develop and implement strategies specifically intended to provide assistance to deaf survivors of abuse. The project will provide accessible advocacy services to deaf residents who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and/or bullying to help them heal and progress with their lives.

“This is a great first step in addressing this serious issue by meeting the community’s specific needs through culturally and linguistically accessible services in Maryland,” said Kelby Brick, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

These grant funds will provide for personnel, operating, travel, programs, and contractual services. This program is made possible through the inter-departmental cooperation of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention and the Governor’s Office of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing within the Governor’s Coordinating Offices.

“My office is dedicated to ensuring all victims receive the highest level of services and care, and that includes those who are deaf or hard of hearing.” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention. “These grants make a real difference by offering a full range of assistance and services for victims in this community.”

Click here to view a short video of Executive Directors Kelby Brick from the Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Glenn Fueston from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention discussing the collaboration of their respective offices.

