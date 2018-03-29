Go. Volunteer. Smile.

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website:www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Ann Arrundell Historical Society (AACHS)

Friday, May 4, 2018, 3:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 5, 2018, 3:00 p.m. Book Sale: This is a great opportunity for students to earn their service hours! AACHS needs volunteers to move books from the Kuethe Library to the Improvement Assn. Building next door at 19 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie 21061 starting at 3:00 p.m. on Fri. May 4. Help is also need to move the unsold books back starting at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 5. Express Interest online at https://www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact Rebecca Morris at [email protected] or 443-837-8196.

Fri., Jun. 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sat. Jun. 2 2017, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 28th Annual Strawberry Festival: Volunteers are needed to help set up tables, tents, etc. on Friday prior to the Sat. Festival. Shifts are flexible between 8 am – 5 pm on Friday. The 28th Annual Strawberry Festival will be held on Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Benson-Hammond House, Andover Rd. & Aviation Blvd., Linthicum, MD 21090. Volunteers are needed to help staff booths selling jam, strawberry shortcakes, beer and wine the day of the festival, Sun. Jun. 3. General festival help is needed and would consist of various tasks that come up during the day. Shifts are flexible between 9 am and 5 pm. The Festival will include quality crafts, demonstrations, strawberry wine and shortcake and entertainment for both children and adults. Express interest online at: www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact Becky Morris at 443-837-8196 or [email protected].

If you love history, this is a job for you! The Ann Arrundell County Historical Society needs docents at the historic Benson-Hammond House in Linthicum. Docents guide visitors through this 1820’s farmhouse that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and interpret the rich history of truck farming in northern Anne Arundel County. The House is open Sats.from 11am – 3pm and Sundays from 12pm – 3pm. Your days of work are flexible and training will be provided. Contact Becky Morris at 443-837-8196 or [email protected]

Arthritis Foundation

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 5:30pm-7:00pm, Walk to Cure Arthritis Kickoff Party: Location: The Greene Turtle, 177 Jennifer Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 Time: (Presentation to begin at 6 PM). Meet and hear from our 2018 Honorees – Learn about the 2018 Annapolis Walk to Cure Arthritis -Learn about how to use our NEW walk website to start your team, recruit team members, and fundraise! – Gather all of the materials you need to help you be successful in recruiting team members and fundraising. Light snacks and desserts will be included. RSVP to Megan Pocta at [email protected], or call 443-948-6627.

Saturday, May 19, 2018, 9:00 a.m., 2018 Walk to Cure Arthritis: Walk to Cure Arthritis is the Arthritis Foundation’s nationwide signature event that unites communities across the country to put an end to arthritis. We aren’t just helping the millions of people with arthritis to live better; we’re charting the course to a cure. This year’s local event is being held at Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, MD 21403; registration begins at 8:00 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and WALK to CURE Arthritis. For help or more information about the Walk to Cure Arthritis – Annapolis, contact Megan Pocta at [email protected], or call 443-948-6627. See web site at www.walktocurearthritis.org/annapolis for more information.

Anne Arundel Medical Center Auxiliary

We are seeking adult volunteers, age 18 and up, to join our Auxiliary to share talents and make a difference by improving the lives of others; volunteers give back to your community by contributing to patient care and satisfaction while benefitting themselves in the process. We have many areas of interest including: Customer Service, Emergency Department, Diagnostic Center, Retail (Gift Shops or our resale boutique), Clerical/Computer/data entry positions, and Website management. To join the Auxiliary, contact 443-481-5055 to sign up for a volunteer information session; then you must submit a volunteer application and attend an orientation and training. All volunteers must also comply immunization requirements of AAMC. Questions? Contact Virginia Joy, Manager of Volunteer Services [email protected] or 443-481-5055.

Compass Rose Theater

Compass Rose Theater in Annapolis is seeking volunteers to usher show performances through May 20, 2018. Ushers will not be needed during the summer months, but they will be needed again starting in September 2018 through May 2019. Show Times are: Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Ushers are entitled to a free ticket to any subsequent performances which are not sold out, and do not have to stay for the entire performance, and can leave after intermission is over. For more info and to volunteer, contact Melody Henson at [email protected] or 410-980-6662. See www.compassrosetheater.org.

Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Derby Day May 5, 2018

Volunteers Needed for Derby Day Benefit– May 4 -6, 2018 (several shifts): Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of tasks to include set up, event registration, silent and live auction monitors, cashiers, and clean up, and more. Volunteers are needed Fri., May 4 from 12-6 pm for set up, Sat., May 5 from 9 am-11:30 pm for set up, event registration, silent and live auction monitors, cashiers, and more, and Sunday, May 6 from 9am-12pm for cleanup and load out. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to assist with set up and clean-up and 18 years old to volunteer during the event. Groups are welcome! If you are interested in volunteering for this event or for more information, please contact Paige at [email protected] or 410-923-6800, or sign up at http://www.aacvc.org/calendar .

Located in Crownsville, Maryland Therapeutic Riding (MTR) is a Premier Accredited Therapeutic Riding Center that offers therapeutic horseback riding lessons and other equine based therapies for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers, ages 14 and up, assist with riding lessons and are needed throughout the week to assist with horse care, barn and facility maintenance, and also assist with special events, serve on committees including fund raising, and event committees. All volunteers are required to attend a training session offered each month prior to beginning their volunteer service. Call the Volunteer Manager as above for info. Visit our website at www.MTRinc.org to download a volunteer application.

West Arundel Creative Arts (WACA)

West Arundel Creative Arts (WACA) is a nonprofit arts organization with the goal to bring classes, events, performances, and arts of all kinds to Western Anne Arundel County. Even if you don’t live in West County, you are welcome to participate in our classes and shows, attend our events, or volunteer at our center of the arts. WACA is seeking volunteers for a variety of tasks at its Hanover, MD location. Help is needed with weekly cleaning tasks throughout the facility. In addition, there are tasks to be done throughout the Center associated with organizing supplies, the tech room, costumes and accessories, preparing bulletin boards, and grounds maintenance. Also, there is a need for program help including tasks associated with outreach activities, managing & directing performances, ticket sales, soliciting sponsorships, and more. For more information and to volunteer, email Roxanne Vietmeier Beach at [email protected]. See web site at: https://www.wacarts.com/volunteer.

