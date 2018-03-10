Glistening: Nature Mirrored in Video Art A Gallery Talk at Maryland Hall

On Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p, (free) A Conversation with Tom Stoner will explore the challenges presented by collecting media art and include display of two works not on view in the exhibition: Travel, 1996-2013 by David Claerbout (Belgium) and Wooden Boulder, 1978-2003 by David Nash (UK). Reservations for the event, which will take place in the Main Theatre, should be made at [email protected] .

Stoner’s lecture is in conjunction with Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) first all-video art exhibition ever to open in Annapolis: Glistening: Nature Mirrored in Video Art, on display from March 14 through May 5. The exhibit features 10 works by artists representing 8 countries and is drawn from the collection of Kitty and Tom Stoner of Annapolis.

Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis. Gallery Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 410-263-5544 or consult www.marylandhall.org.

