Glen Burnie couple charged with 80 counts of animal cruelty

On March 20th, 2018, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Animal Control Section received information from an individual representing several dog owners who lived out of the area, but who had delivered dogs to “Olympian Kennels” for the purposes of receiving dog training services. Some of the dog owners became concerned about the welfare of their animals when they could not reach the kennel’s owners, Rebecca Wolfe or Cameron Whitaker-Nelson, by telephone. Additionally, there was information that Rebecca Wolfe had posted a message on social media that Animal Control had taken all the animals in her care and custody, which Animal Control had not.

With this information, the Animal Control Section, with the assistance of the Northern District Detective Unit began an investigation and responded to the home of Rebecca Wolfe and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson located at Unit Block of Brown Shade Drive in Glen Burnie. A total of six (6) dogs were found at this location, two (2) being severely emaciated. The basement area where these dogs were kept in kennels smelled of ammonia and fecal matter. One dog that was severely emaciated was having trouble breathing and was rushed to a local emergency animal hospital where it had to be humanely euthanized to alleviate suffering. All other dogs, except one, were turned over to the owner’s representative to be returned to their owners or for follow-up veterinary check-ups as needed. One dog was taken into protective custody by Animal Control as the representative on site did not represent the owner of this animal. This dog has since been picked up by its owner.

Based on the investigation, an Animal Control Officer applied for a Statement of Charges against Rebecca Wolfe and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson. The District Court Commissioner issued Criminal Summonses, charging both Rebecca Wolfe and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson with forty (40) counts each of animal cruelty. Five (5) counts relating to each of eight (8) dogs determined to be in their care (two of the eight dogs had been recovered by the owner’s representative on March 19th, 2018).

Charges related to each of the eight (8) dogs:

* Failure to provide nutritious food in sufficient quantity

* Failure to provide proper air

* Failure to provide proper space

* Failure to provide necessary veterinary care

* Failure to provide necessary sustenance

During the investigation, it was learned that Rebecca Wolfe has been promoting herself as “Olympian Kennels” online and through social media. At this time, neither Rebecca Wolfe nor Cameron Whitaker-Nelson has an Anne Arundel County license to operate as a dog fancier, commercial kennel or pet care business. Anne Arundel County Animal Control is working with other county agencies regarding any zoning or business permit violations.

The investigation into Rebecca Wolfe’s and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson’s activities relating to the training and care of dogs is continuing and additional charges could result. Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Wolfe at 410-222-3929 (no relation to suspect Rebecca Wolfe).

Suspects:

Rebecca M. Wolfe | 33 | Glen Burnie, MD

Cameron J. Whitaker-Nelson | 27 | Glen Burnie, MD

Anne Arundel County Animal Control had two (2) prior complaints to check the welfare of animals at Rebecca Wolfe’s and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson’s home on Brown Shade Drive. In May of 2017 dogs at the residence were found to be healthy and in good condition. In January of 2018 several dogs were returned to their owners when Animal Control found unsatisfactory and dirty conditions where the dogs were kept in the home. An unannounced follow-up inspection related to the January 2018 complaint was conducted by Animal Control in February 2018. At that time, there were four (4) dogs on location all found to be in healthy condition (all dogs belonging to Cameron Whitaker-Nelson); and the dirty conditions had been cleaned up.

Source : AACoPD

