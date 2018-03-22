GiGi’s Playhouse to host BrewHaHa at Fado tomorrow night

GiGi’s Playhouse, a non-profit Down syndrome achievement center, will host its inaugural BrewHaHa fundraiser on March 23, 2018 at Fado’s Annapolis. The event includes unlimited beer from RAR, wine, heavy appetizers, a performance from comedian Rob Snow, music from the Groove Spot and a live and silent auction. WBAL’s Megan Pringle with emcee the event. All proceeds benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis.

“The BrewHaHa is a great way to bring together the community in a casual setting to have fun, bid on amazing auction items, enjoy comedic and musical performances, all for a great cause.” Says Kim Eckert, president of GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis, “Because of generous event sponsorships, all proceeds from the event benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis and enable us to continue to offer our programs to individuals with Down syndrome and their families at absolutely no cost.”

The event will begin with access to numerous silent auction items where guests can bid on items straight from their smart phones. Next, comedian Rob Snow of Stand Up for Downs will do a comedic performance. Snow, a long-time comedian from Chicago, has a nine-year-old son with Down syndrome and began using his background to do shows that talk about the often times humorous commonalities parents share in raising a child with special needs, and the obstacles they overcome to help navigate this journey. The event will continue with an exciting live auction featuring numerous vacation packages and will conclude with live music from nationally renowned R&B band, the Groove Spot Band.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go here.

GiGi’s Playhouse opened in February of 2018 after more than two years of fundraising and planning to establish the playhouse locally. The non-profit organization currently offers four purposeful programs in addition to open play sessions at no cost to families, regardless of their financial status. For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis or to view the program schedule, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/annapolis.

