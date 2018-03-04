Giada De Laurentiis to open new restaurant at Horseshoe Casino

Acclaimed chef, Emmy Award-winning television personality and New York Times best-selling author Giada De Laurentiis has announced detailed plans for her soon-to-open restaurant concept at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. GDL Italian by Giada is slated to open in mid-April.

Visitors to the 180-seat restaurant, De Laurentiis’ first on the East Coast, will be greeted by a large antipasto display case amid a palette of bright colors: tomato red, shades of yellow and rose gold. The menu will consist of Italian cuisine complemented with refreshing California influences, featuring a wide selection of pastas and meatballs, fresh local seafood and a large selection of shareables. Antipasti – charcuterie, cheeses and meats – will be a particular focus.

GDL Italian by Giada is the latest dining concept the celebrated chef has developed in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, the majority owner and operator of Horseshoe Baltimore. The Food Network star and regular Today show contributor opened her first restaurant, GIADA, at The Cromwell in Las Vegas in 2014. She openedPronto by Giada, her second Las Vegas concept, at Caesars Palace earlier this month. GDL Italian by Giada will offer two of De Laurentiis’ signature – and best-selling – offerings: her lemon spaghetti and vegetable Bolognese.

“I’m looking forward to opening my first restaurant outside of Las Vegas in a city that already boasts a proud tradition of authentic Italian dining,” Giada said. “Baltimore is a great food city, and it has been a pleasure getting to know the amazing local suppliers with whom we will be partnering to ensure our menu is filled with the region’s best fresh ingredients.”

GDL Italian by Giada, to be located on the casino’s second level, will open at 4 p.m. daily and offer brunch service on weekends. The restaurant’s wine list will include select favorites from the GIADA collection in Las Vegas that earned Wine Spectator’s 2017 Best of Award of Excellence. GDL Italian by Giada will offer a robust selection of house-made pastas from Giada’s own personal recipes. The restaurant will also offer the finest cured meats embossed in a stunning display case that will be a focal point of the restaurant. Giada’s team will be fully engaged in the sourcing of all local products, and will offer the finest local beef, seafood and produce the area has to offer. Finally, GDL Italian by Giada’s bar program will offer wine on tap, an extensive wine by the bottle program and house-made spirits directly from Giada’s recipe collection.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Giada to Horseshoe Baltimore,” said Caesars Entertainment Regional President and Horseshoe Baltimore General Manager Erin Chamberlin. “Giada’s take on classic Italian favorites combined with her signature originals ensure the menu will contain plenty of amazing options for anyone who loves great Italian food. GDL Italian by Giada will offer a fine-dining experience in an environment that is uniquely warm and welcoming.”

