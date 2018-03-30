Ex-boyfriend stabs new boyfriend in Hanover assault

On March 29, 2018 at approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Windstream Circle in Hanover for a stabbing. An adult female stated that when she exited her apartment she was confronted by the suspect, her ex-boyfriend who was waiting outside. She stated the suspect forced her back into the apartment and began to assault her. The female’s current boyfriend who was inside the apartment attempted to intervene and a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and cut the male victim several times in the upper body before fleeing the scene.

Several officers responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The female had no injuries and the male was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. An arrest warrant has been issued and the suspect is currently wanted for home invasion, first, second degree attempted murder, two counts of second degree assault, and deadly weapon charges.

Suspect:

Bryan Angelo Wright | 25 | Unknown Address

Source : AACoPD

