Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt to attend Annapolis Film Festival

The Annapolis Film Festival's Saturday Spotlight film, A Crooked Somebody stars British actress Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey, LIAR) who will be attending the film festival and will be available on the Red Carpet in the lobby of at St. John's College, Key Auditorium prior to the 7 pm screening at 6:30 pm.

After the screening, Ms. Froggatt will be joined by co-star, Rich Sommer (Harry Crane on Mad Men) for a lively Q&A hosted by Joe Neumaier. Sommer will Skype in live from the Fargo Film Festival. This dark comedy thriller also features Clifton Collins, Jr. Ed Harris and Amy Madigan. It tells the story of Michael Vaughn, a phony psychic medium who is kidnapped by a guilt-ridden murderer who believes Michael can help him make peace with the spirit of his dead victim. But when Michael learns that his captor’s crime is a high-profile unsolved case, he devises a plan to use his secret to gain fame and fortune on a national stage. Rich Sommer plays the conflicted con-artist, Joanne Froggatt plays his level-headed partner in crime, and Ed Harris plays his disapproving father pastor father. The smart writing, thoughtful directing, and intriguing ensemble cast turn this tension-filled thriller into a compelling character piece.

Annapolis Film festival, is another cinematic film made by hometown filmmakers Tim and Trevor White, and producer Wayne Rogers. This Saturday Spotlight is scheduled for 7 pm on March 24th at St. John’s Key Auditorium. The film, an East Coast premiere for the, is another cinematic film made by hometown filmmakers Tim and Trevor White, and producer Wayne Rogers. This Saturday Spotlight is scheduled for 7 pm on March 24th at St. John’s Key Auditorium. Also, be sure to catch a chat with Joanne Froggatt on Sunday, March 25th, for A Conversation with Joanne Froggatt from 12:30 – 1:30 pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. From 2010, she played lady’s maid Anna Bates in all six seasons of the period drama Downton Abbey. For this role she received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2014. Beginning in 2017, she starred in the six-part suspense miniseries LIAR, and now, the feature film, A Crooked Somebody.

