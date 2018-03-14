“Downton Abbey” star, Joanne Froggatt comes to Annapolis with Film “A Crooked Somebody”

British Actor Joanne Froggatt (aka Anna Bates in “Downton Abbey”) is coming to Annapolis for the East Coast premiere of her new film “A Crooked Somebody.” The smartly written, character-driven thriller is directed by Trevor White and produced by Tim White and Wayne Rogers, all of whom have strong Annapolis ties. The film screens on Sat. March 24, 7 p.m. at St. John’s College Key Auditorium, with a Red-Carpet photo opportunity at 6:30 p.m., with Froggatt, and the film’s Director, Producers and other key industry professionals.

In “A Crooked Somebody,” Froggatt plays Chelsea, the level-headed partner in crime of Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”), who plays Michael Vaughn, the conflicted con-artist. Ed Harris is his disapproving pastor father.

“We are thrilled to host this distinguished actress who you will see in a different light. This new role is a far cry from her character on the popular PBS series ‘Downton Abbey,’” said Festival Director Lee Anderson. “I can’t wait to show her our amazing city. She is going to receive such a warm welcome from our community.”

Froggatt played the well-loved head housemaid Anna Bates in all six seasons of the period drama “Downton Abbey.” Froggatt received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2014.

Froggatt explained, “Downton’s Anna Bates and my character Chelsea in ‘A Crooked Somebody’ were very different, but I nevertheless enjoyed playing and filming ‘ACS’ and I’m very much looking forward to talking about ‘ACS’ during the ‘Conversation With [Joanne Froggatt].”

Ticketholders can join the lively “Conversation with Joanne Froggatt,” a special Spotlight Event, Sun. Mar. 25, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Maryland Hall’s Main Theater. The Conversation will be moderated by New York-based Film Critic Joe Neumaier, a member of AFF’s Advisory Board. Attendees can also ask Froggatt questions about the industry, how she launched as an actor, how she gets into character and any other questions of interest.

For Festival Passes and Tickets go to: http://annapolisfilmfestival.com and click on the “Purchase” tab.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB