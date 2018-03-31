Dogwood Acres raised more than $4000 for Chesapeake K-9 Fund

Dogwood Acres announced that they raised over $4,000 for the Chesapeake K-9 Fund through a holiday raffle with ticket sales. Tickets were offered for purchase for a chance to win Southwest airline tickets. Proceeds from the raffle along with a generous donation from Dogwood Acres covered every item on the holiday wish list of all nine Annapolis and Anne Arundel County K-9s.

The nine K-9s who received items included Atos, Carlo, Chase, Ciro, Jago, Jengo Fett, Migi, Peko and Reaper. The hard-working K-9s had items on their holiday wish lists like grooming products, dog beds, a dog house, and reward treats among other. Dogwood Acres Owner Audrey Reichardt commented on the donation saying, “We were so happy to raise funds again for our K-9 first responders. Our goal was for them to receive every gift on their holiday wish list and with the generosity of so many we were able to make that happen.”

Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat creates an environment where pets are happy, healthy and engaged; and superior pet care is provided from a foundation of sound medical practices and positive behavioral methodology. Dogwood Acres values the individuality of the pets in their care, and shares their love of animals through an active engagement with the community. For more information about Dogwood Acres, call 410-798-4776 or visit www.dogwoodacres.com.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS